St. Luke’s Doctors Host Cancer Survivorship Lecture

Doctors Focus on Breast Cancer Survivorship

DULUTH, Minn. -St. Luke’s Hospital is continuing a cancer survivorship lecture series.

This month doctors are focusing on breast cancer survivorship.

Dr. Kerri Harting, a breast radiologist at St. Luke’s Breast Center, will be discussing the importance of breast imaging.

She’ll focus on breast imaging tools, their use and the importance of breast imaging in screening for breast cancer.

It’s taking place at Marshall School on Tuesday, September 19.

A resource fair and light dinner will be at 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

The lecture will be from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.