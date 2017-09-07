Superior Choice Collecting Supplies for Local Shelters

Donations Accepted at All Branches Thoughout September

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Northlanders’ response to Hurricane Harvey relief was overwhelming, but a local credit union reminds people there’s need at home as well.

Throughout September, Superior Choice Credit Union is taking donations of household supplies for area emergency shelters. Each branch has shopping lists so members know what shelters need.

Organizers say giving is important all year not just at the holidays or in emergencies.

“People don’t think about charity as much,” said Brittany Berrens Markgren, SCCU’s Marketing Manager. “It sounds like they could really use, especially cleaning supplies.”

All six Superior Choice branches are taking donations. The Shoreline and Tower branches in Superior will donate to Harbor House Crisis Shelter, the Denfeld and Hermantown branches will donate to CHUM, and the branches in Ashland and Mellin will donate to New Day Shelter.