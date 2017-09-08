Authorities Remind Parents to Talk About Internet Safety

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department and the Lake Superior Forensic Technology & Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have teamed up to remind parents to speak to their children about internet safety and cyber bullying, as the new school year gets underway.

Authorities are encouraging parents to have a discussion with their kids about the property use of electronics and social media.

As a resource, both agencies suggest visiting www.netsmartz.org, which is sponsored by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The site offers tips for parents and children about cell phone use, cyber bullying, and the sharing of inappropriate content and more.

The DPD reminds parents and students that the sharing of inappropriate content can lead to school discipline and/or criminal charges.