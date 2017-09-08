Flags Lowered at Wayzata Police Station Amid Reports of Officer Dead

WAYZATA, Minn. (AP) – Flags are flying half-staff at a suburban Minneapolis police department amid reports that one officer was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Wayzata Police Department has not officially announced the officer’s death but has called a news conference for 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandando asked those attending his swearing-in ceremony Friday afternoon for a moment of silence for the officer who he said had been killed.

The officer was struck while removing debris from Highway 12, and the eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours. Video from a helicopter showed a silver van or SUV with front end damage stopped on the road.

Highway 12 between Shoreline Drive and County Road 101 in Wayzata was closed in both directions for the crash, FOX 9 reported from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Few details were immediately released.