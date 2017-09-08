Harvest Fest Held Today

Event Spotlights Students at Woodland and Cambria Hills Programs

DULUTH, Minn.-We are less than a few weeks away from fall officially starting, but that doesn’t fall festivals can’t start already.

Today Woodland and Cambria Hills residential programs came together for their Harvest Fest.

Students from the programs cooked up foods for the public that they’ve grown in their garden.

They also got to show the public pictures they’ve been taking for their camera club.

“The opportunity to be out in nature with your own thoughts and learning to look at the world in a different manner – that’s the really important part,” said Terese Tomanek, chaplin at the Hills

Students, who were helped by the Duluth Camera Club with their photos, sold their pictures at the event.