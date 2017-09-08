Help Define Canal Park

Discussions on Canal Park Improvements to Be Held Next Week

DULUTH, Minn.-Have any ideas of how you want to change Canal Park?

Now is your chance to share them. The group Imagine Canal Park is having their launch party Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot across from Little Angie’s.

During the event, you will be able to share your thoughts on how you can make that area of Duluth different. In particular, transportation issues will be discussed.

“It’s a complicated transportation picture and that’s part of our aim here; to help bring a little additional clarity to that function as well as we possibly can,” said Adam Fulton, community planning manager.

In 2017, Duluth was the Knight Cities Challenge winner which means they now have a grant to provide pop-up installations that connect residents from different backgrounds.