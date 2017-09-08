Highway 61 Bridge at Baptism River Maintenance Begins Sept. 11

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists travelling along Highway 61 at the Baptism River will encounter alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance starting Monday, Sept. 11, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A flagging operation will be in place to move traffic through the work area, as crews alternate closures from north to southbound lanes.

Width restrictions will be in place, loads cannot be wider than 10 feet.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly for delays and to use caution when driving in the area.