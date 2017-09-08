Malware Incident at Tettegouche State Park

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that state IT security specialists discovered malware on state computers at Tettegouche State Park in Silver Bay in late August.

While the MnDNR has no evidence that credit card numbers were accessed, out of caution, they are advising those who visited the park and charged items from Aug. 22-25 are asked to review their credit card accounts for any suspicious activity.

According to the MnDNR, approximately 400 credit card transactions took place at the park during this period. The DNR is unable to access credit card customer personal information, so they are unable to directly contact those who made transactions.

Credit card issuers have been notified of the incident, and visitors with concerns should contact their credit card company or if suspicious activity appears on the account.

The DNR states the virus was isolated to computers at the park and that no other DNR or state IT systems were affected in this incident.

The state is currently continuing to investigate and conduct a full forensic analysis of systems.