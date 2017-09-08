Mesabi Metallics and Cliffs Involved in Lawsuit

Both Companies Are Major Players in Ore Industry
Site Staff

DULUTH, Minn.-A lawsuit has developed on the Iron Range by two major players in the ore industry.

Mesabi Metallics has filed a lawsuit against Cleveland Cliffs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mesabi Metallics, which is trying to begin construction again on a Nashwauk mining project, is having trouble getting the funding to do so.

They are alleging that Cliffs is pressuring other businesses not to work with them.

