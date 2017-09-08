New Duluth Fitness Center Features “9 Rounds”

9Round is Latest Kickboxing Gym to Open in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A new fitness center has opend in Duluth.

9Round Fitness is a kickboxing gym.

It features a nine round, 30 minute workout to help clients get a good workout in during a short amount of time.

The workout is a for the entire body, and trainers are on hand to guide clients.

The fitness center also offers nutritional advice.

9Round Fitness is located in the Kenwood Shopping Center at 1334 W. Arrowhead Rd., Duluth, Minnesota 55811.

They can be reached at 218-203-9993.

For more information head to their website.

Hours:

Monday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 pm

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.