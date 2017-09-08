Red Flag Warning in Place on Park Point Beaches

EFFECTIVE SEPT. 8, 2017

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to a high risk of rip currents in Lake Superior today, the Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches.

The red flag is effective immediately and continues until 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

No lifeguards are currently on duty at Park Point and red flags are flying along the beach.

Flag locations: 12th St. Beach, Lafayette Square, and Park Point Beach.

For more on conditions and rip currents visit http://www.parkpointbeach.org/