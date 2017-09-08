Replica Of U.S.S. Duluth Turned Over To City

Model Sized Boat On Display At The Depot

DULUTH, Minn.

Crew members that once served on the Navy’s U.S.S Duluth battleship, had the chance to relive their glory days on Thursday, with a model sized replica of the ship.

The scale model ship was hand crafted to look just like the battleship. It took over a year to build, and one crew member tells FOX 21 that he’s excited to share the ship’s history with all of Duluth.

“We’re really excited about these kinds of projects and bringing these things back to the city of Duluth, and assembling them into an exhibit for all people of Duluth to enjoy,” said Don Rowe, President of the U.S.S. Duluth Association.

Rowe also tells FOX 21 that they are currently working on acquiring the ships bell, which will be added to the exhibit located at the Depot.