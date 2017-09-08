Reunion Held for USS Duluth Members

Reunion Will Continue on Through Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-Members of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps who served on the U-S-S Duluth, reunited today for a picnic in Enger Park.

The ship was commissioned in 1965 and then served this country for another 40 years.

Crewmen told us today that these reunions remind them of the solidarity the military brings to its members.

“There’s a brotherhood with a service member,” said Ed Kamburger, a navigation assistant on the ship. “You can trust your back with them.”

The group will continue on through the weekend celebrating their years together on the ship.