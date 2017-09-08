Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is sending fudge for troops

Chocolate Factory is matching each pound of fudge purchased by customers

The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is teaming up with the Blue Star Mothers of America to help send some fudge to our troops overseas.

Throughout the month of September, when anyone buys a pound of fudge from any of the stores, the factory will match that pound to be sent overseas.

“It’s just fun to have something like fudge,” owner Debbie Bolen said. “It’s kind of old fashioned, it’s sort of like home, it’s very American. The guys that have come in from the local area, Duluth, Ashland, think ‘wow this came from Duluth, and here I am in the middle of the world thousands of miles away.”

The goal is to reach 600 pounds of chocolate by the end of the month. Both locations in Duluth are participating in the effort.