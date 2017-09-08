Superior city budget nearing final stages

The budget features more funding for public safety and neighborhood improvements

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Superior’s city budget is in the final stages and getting ready to go to city council. The roughly $29 million budget features in increase in the Neighborhood Improvement Fund, and added funding for public safety, including more training for police. City leaders were able to close the deficit, leave a surplus, all without adding any new tax levy.

“That is an investment,” Superior mayor Jim Payne said. “We need to cover the cost of city government. So, we had to make the case and find the funds to make sure that taxes did not increase. That meant more efficiencies in city government, but it was something we were excited to be able to do.”

The full budget is available for anyone to see on the City of Superior’s website.

http://www.ci.superior.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/9807