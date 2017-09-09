Harvest Festival celebrates 24 years

Music, food, and crafts

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Harvest Festival celebrated 24th years of connecting the community to local food growers as well as sustainable energy providers. Harvest Festival is hosted at Bayfront Festival Park by the Lake Superior chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association. The event featured locally grown food, live music and craft demonstrations.

“We are a really vibrant community, and lots of local businesses,” festival director Clare Hintz said. “And the more local we can keep it, the more local our economy is, the better we’re all going to be. And this is a phenomenal day to celebrate that community.”

Harvest Fest takes place annually on the first Saturday after labor day.