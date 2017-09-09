Hundreds come out for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The event raised more than $170,000 for Alzheimer's research and assistance

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly one-thousand people walked this morning to help end Alzheimer’s Disease.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s was the first joint venture between organizations in Duluth and Superior. By combining forces, more than $170,000 were raised to support research to end Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death, and the only one in the top ten that there is currently no treatment, prevention, or cure for,” Alzheimer’s Association’s Brenda Conley said. “And events like that are working to change it. The funds we raised today go to provide much needed research and also for services for families living with the disease here in the Northland.”

There is still time to donate. Follow this link for more details: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/MN-Minnesota-NorthDakota?pg=entry&fr_id=10523