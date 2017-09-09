Lake Superior Zoo Gains Accreditation

Zoo's Accreditation Extended by Four Years

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s good news for the Lake Superior Zoo.

The zoo’s accreditation was extended four years by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The AZA, which grants accreditation to less than 10% of the approximately 2,800 animal attractions licensed by the Department of Agriculture, praised the zoo for stabilizing its finances while developing a plan for sustainability.

“We are pleased with this ruling, which reflects the hard work of the zoo staff and Board of Directors as well as the strong support for our zoo in our community and from the City of Duluth,” said interim CEO Dave Benson via a statement. “Accreditation has always been a strategic priority for our zoo. It allows us to participate in the Species Survival Plan breeding program of the AZA and do all the things that a top–tier zoo does.”