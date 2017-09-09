New banners unveiled at Heritage Sports Center

30 foot banners feature values they wish to instill in young athletes

DULUTH, Minn. – New artwork is hanging outside the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

The facility recently unveiled eight 30-foot banners featuring illustrations from local artist Tim Cortes. Each banner also includes one of the Heritage Center’s values, which staff tries to instill in young athletes.

“We’re trying to emphasize the values that were present as we built this place,” Patrick Fransisco, Duluth Heritage Sports Center Foundation chair said. “[Values that] are present in our community that we think represents our community, and values we’re trying to teach children for the next hundred years.”