City Council Candidate Wants Light Rail System in Duluth

Richard Williams Is Running for an At Large Position on the Council

DULUTH, Minn. – A city council candidate has proposed building a light rail system in Duluth.

Richard Williams is running for an at large spot on the city council.

His proposal is for a light rail loop that would stop at high-volume spots around town like the Transit Center, UMD, the Lake Superior Zoo, and the Miller Hill Mall.

“I think the present system is very good as far as what you can do with buses, but I think it could be running a lot more efficient with a rail,” says Richard Williams.

He says he’s planning a feasibility study through UMD that would look at all aspects of the project.