Iron Range Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive Delivered

Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas are feeling more love after a truck load of donations arrived over the weekend from a relief drive held on the Iron Range last week.

David Poderzay, an Eveleth firefighter and Virginia business owner, organized the relief drive.

He used one of his hauling rigs and drove to Tomball, Texas to deliver dozens and dozens of donations to a local church.

Poderzay says it was a humbling experience and everyone was so thankful for the efforts from the Northland.