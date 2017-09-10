St. Luke’s Employees Donate Hair to Cancer Patients

Hair Will Be Donated to Pantene Beautiful Lengths Program and Made Into Wigs

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Four St. Luke’s employees donated their hair to women who lost theirs because of cancer treatments.

Four St. Luke’s staff members participated in the drive. Their hair was cut at Trends Day Spa and Salon in Superior.

All that hair will be donated to the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Program. They will make it into wigs that will be given to cancer patients free of charge.

“I can grow hair and I think that’s a blessing in itself so if I can grow hair, to me it just makes sense to give it to somebody that might not be able to,” says Katy Johnson, Clinic Manager of the St. Luke’s Mariner Medical Clinic in Superior.

The St. Luke’s volunteers say they’d like to make the hair donation drive an annual event.