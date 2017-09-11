14-Year-Old Dies After Fatal Fall off Palisade Head

The Girl Was With Friends When She Fell Over the Cliff

SILVER BAY, Minn. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fall from a cliff on the North Shore.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office received several 9-1-1 calls after a 14-year-old girl fell from Palisade Head.

The girl was with friends when she fell over the cliff.

After her fall, some bystanders rappelled down the cliff to perform life-saving procedures.

She was transported by Lifelink helicopter to the hospital.

She passed away from her injuries.

The girl’s name is being withheld pending family notification.