14-Year-Old Dies After Fatal Fall off Palisade Head
The Girl Was With Friends When She Fell Over the Cliff
SILVER BAY, Minn. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fall from a cliff on the North Shore.
Just after 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office received several 9-1-1 calls after a 14-year-old girl fell from Palisade Head.
The girl was with friends when she fell over the cliff.
After her fall, some bystanders rappelled down the cliff to perform life-saving procedures.
She was transported by Lifelink helicopter to the hospital.
She passed away from her injuries.
The girl’s name is being withheld pending family notification.