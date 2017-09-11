City Looking at Helping Get More Business in Industrial Park

City Applying for Grant Worth $1.7 Million

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth City Council is all set to vote tonight on applying for a grant that could lead to an economic boom in western Duluth.

The grant is for $1.7 million and would be used to connect Waseca Industrial Road with Highway 23 and Grand Avenue.

City leaders believe this will allow for more business to be conducted in the industrial park for a variety of reasons including allowing heavier loads to be hauled in there.

“Our job is to get rid of the barriers and I think this lack of an efficient and safe transportation route is a barrier,” said Heidi Timm-Bijold, city manager of business resources.

If the city does get the grant, they would have to kick in about $450,000 for the project.