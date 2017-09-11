Grand Rapids Getting Ready for Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener

Groups are Looking for Volunteers to Help Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-It’s still a few months away, but that’s not stopping organizers in Grand Rapids from preparing for the 2017 Minnesota governor’s deer season opener.

Governor Mark Dayton will head into the woods near Grand Rapids to kick off the season Saturday, Nov. 4.

Right now organizers are looking for your help. Dozens of volunteer opportunities are still available.

Planners say it’ll be a weekend full of fun activities such as a public banquet and even events for those who aren’t into hunting.

To learn how to volunteer, visit this website: https://www.visitgrandrapids.com/.