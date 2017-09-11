Grand Rapids Police Officer’s House Shot At

No One Was Injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-A Grand Rapids police officer’s house and squad car was shot at Sunday evening.

Officer Matt O’Rourke was at his home at 10 p.m. Sunday with his family when the incident happened. The officer heard multiple projectiles strike his squad car parked in his driveway and his home.

A vehicle was then seen speeding away from his house. Officer O’Rourke then gave chase radioing in other officers. The suspect’s vehicle was then found abandoned shortly thereafter near Murphy Elementary School.

Police then used a K-9 unit to locate and arrest two suspects allegedly involved in the incident. One is a 20-year-old from Grand Rapids while the other is 18 and from Bemidji.

No one was injured in the incident. Police still do not know the motive for the crime or what kind of firearm was used.

