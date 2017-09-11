Imagine Canal Park Pops Up At Miller Hill Mall

The group is seeking public input on what improvements could be made to Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Community members were invited to come by the Miller Hill Mall on Monday to give input on Canal Park improvements. Imagine Canal Park is an offshoot of the Imagine Duluth campaign. City officials are looking to get public input on Canal Park, and what potential changes the community might like to see.

“We want every aspect of how locals are using it,” city planner Kate Van Dael said. “From a five–year–old’s perspective, to millennials, to seniors, we really want to hear how locals are using that space.”

The Imagine Canal Park community launch party will take place on Tuesday from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. in Canal Park.