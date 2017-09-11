Knowing Your Neighbors: Skyline Lanes

The Bowling Alley Is More Than Just Bowling

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — In this week’s Knowing Your Neighbors, we head to Skyline Lanes in Hermantown where it’s more than just bowling.

“We have a variety of different activities from bowling. We do volleyball as you can see were standing out here on the courts. We also have bocce and bean bag leagues,” said Corey Kolquist, manager at Skyline Lanes.

The Skyline facility has eight sand volleyball courts, five bocce ball courts and four bean bag courts — using the space they have for maximum entertainment.

“Four different fun activities going on so bowling is a lot more popular in the winter and fall. Volley, bocce and bag is a great summer time activity,” Said Kolquist.

The volleyball complex is the largest in the Midwest, giving the entertainment center capabilities to host big tournaments.

“We’re unique in that aspect, in great sand courts is unique. It tough to find good sand in Northern Minnesota,” said Kolquist.

For their leagues alone, over 400 teams sign up, which brings in thousands weekly.

“It’s all about socializing, having fun, getting together with friends you know every week or every two weeks. We do both weekly leagues and bi–weekly leagues.” said Kolquist.

With leagues for all skill levels, anyone can play.

“We have our teams that are just rec. They’re up here, 3 guys, 3 girls and they’re up here just having fun socializing. A lot of companies will put together teams. Kind of a fun activity outside work for team building.” said Kolquist.

Whether you’re inside or out, their facility allows friends to meet up and have a good time in many different ways.

“You get a large group of people that come together. I’ve met a lot of cool people playing up here, so I love it,” said Jesse Alvar, a volleyball player.

The food is said to be some of the best.

“It’s attached to Dave’s Pizza and so the food is great the people are great. It’s a great time up here,” said Alvar.

If bowling isn’t up your alley, there’s many other ways to make it out to Skyline.

“We specialize in event catering. We do everything from graduation parties, weddings, grooms dinners, class reunions and retirement parties. Kind of more than just a bowling alley.”