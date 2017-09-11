Local Utility Crews Work to Restore Power in Florida

Minnesota Power and Superior Water Light and Power Crews are in Miami Working to Restore Power

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power and Superior Water Light and Power (SWLP) crews are hitting the ground in Miami Monday.

Sunday night, 31 utility workers were stationed waiting out the storm in Orlando at Florida Power and Light’s staging area.

They have now been moved to Miami at the request of Florida Power and Light.

The crews will help with power restoration efforts.

Earlier Monday, crews reported difficulty in finding spots to refuel their trucks.

Workers left last Thursday and arrived in Florida on Saturday.

They plan to spend the next two weeks working to restore power to millions affected by Hurricane Irma.