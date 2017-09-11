Shots Fired At Grand Rapids Police Officer’s Home, Squad Car

Officer, Family Not Injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- A Grand Rapids police officer’s house and squad car were shot at Sunday evening.

Officer Matt O’Rourke was at his home at 10 p.m. Sunday with his family when the incident happened. The officer heard multiple projectiles strike his squad car parked in his driveway.

A vehicle was then seen speeding away from his house.

Officer O’Rourke then gave chase and radioed in for other officers.

The suspect’s vehicle was then found abandoned shortly thereafter near Murphy Elementary School, according to officials.

Police then used a K-9 unit to locate and arrest two suspects — a 20-year-old male from Grand Rapids and an 18-year-old male from Bemidji.

Formal charges were pending Monday with the Itasca County Attorney, Jack Muhar. When charges are filed, FOX 21 will release the names of the suspects.

No one was injured in the incident. Police still do not know the motive for the crime or what kind of firearm was used.

O’Rourke has been on the force for three or four years, according to the sheriff’s office.