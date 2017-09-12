Duluth Primary Election Results

Council and School Board Seats Up for Grabs

DULUTH, Minn.-Tonight the citizens of Duluth are deciding on who they want to fill two council seats and one on the school board.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. as voters are deciding on a city council at-large seat, a Fourth District council seat, and a school board at-large seat.

Regardless of how you vote today, local officials remind the public that it’s their duty.

“Because if you are going to sit around and [complain] about the city or the school you better be able to do something about it, including getting involved by being an election judge or some other official,” said Scot Jenkins, a local elections judge. “At least you get out there and vote and be knowledgeable about what you are voting for.”

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and the general election is held Nov. 7. Results can be found here.