Ethnic Days to Feature Slovenian Button Box Player

Gary New Duluth Hosts "Ethnic Days" at New Pavilion This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend Ethnic Days is taking over Gary New Duluth.

There will be performances by The Singing Slovenes with special guest performers.

Gasper Krek, visiting from Slovenia, will play the button box.

The Sam Miletich Tamburica Ensemble will also perform.

There will also be Kolo dance instruction, face painting and ethnic food available.

This will all be taking place at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Area Performance Pavilion located at 801 101st Ave. W., Duluth, MN 55808.

For more information, head to their website or Facebook page.