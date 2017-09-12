Fall Colors Popping Up on the Range

Minnesota Color Map Indicates Range at 50 Percent Capacity for Fall Colors Near Tower

TOWER, Minn. – Fall colors are starting to appear in the Northland.

According to the Minnesota Fall Color Map, portions of the state are at 50 percent capacity for color.

This color explosion is helping bring tourists to the area.

“You still got plenty of light hours during the day, trees are just starting to turn colors, and every day you’re going to see bigger changes,” said District 3 Parks and Trail Division of the Minnesota DNR, John Voges.

Areas near Duluth are also beginning to see the reds, yellows, and oranges of the season!

To find out more about the Minnesota Color Map dnr.state.mn.us/fallcolors.