Life House Raises Money for New Shelter

The Loft Shelter Will Provide a Place for up to Ten Homeless and Street Youth on Any Given Night

DULUTH, Minn. – Morning commuters in Duluth took it upon themselves to pull over along First Street Tuesday morning.

Life House, an organization providing homeless and street youth ages 12-25 with unconditional support, hosted their 2nd Annual ‘Drive Up The Change’ event.

Money collected will go toward the facility’s new emergency shelter atop the First Street location. The shelter plans to open in October, serving homeless and street youth for years to come.

From 7:00 – 9:00 a.m., drivers could drop off loose change and monetary donations to a group of workers and volunteers outside the building.

In 2016, Life House collected $5,000 dollars in one day from the change drive.

Multiple businesses and the Duluth Police Department stopped by too, offering their support for the facility.

Established in 1991, Life House serves over 700 unduplicated youth and 75 of their young children annually.

If you would like to donate, click here, or stop by 102 West First Street in Duluth Monday – Friday from 10:00 – 5:00 p.m.