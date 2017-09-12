Mediator Chosen in Dayton-Legislature Legal Fight

Status Report Wanted by Minnesota Supreme Court by Late Septmeber
The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Mark Dayton and top Republicans have chosen a mediator to try to help them out of a constitutional battle.

The two sides have been locked in a legal battle for months over Dayton’s decision to veto the Legislature’s budget after the session concluded in late May. The Minnesota Supreme Court didn’t make a definitive ruling on whether that move was legal last week but ordered them to hire a mediator to work it out.

A filing with the court on Tuesday shows they hired retired Hennepin County District Judge Rick Solum. Solum has a history as a mediator, having helped resolve a dispute over the value of the land Minnesota Twins’ new stadium was built on.

The state’s high court wants a status report on mediation by late September.

Related Post

Sen. McCain Diagnosed with Brain Tumor After Clot ...
One Challenger Already for Sen. Klobuchar
Leak Concerns Causing Infighting in White House
Lt. Gov. Smith Won’t Run for Governor in 201...

You Might Like