Milwaukee Advances Tiny House Plan for Foster Care Teenagers

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee city planners are pushing forward with an idea to use tiny homes to help teens aging out of foster care.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that up to 36 tiny homes would be built to give housing to young people ages 18 to 25, especially those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

The tiny homes would be between 300 to 350 square feet and would include a bathroom and kitchen.

The homes would be built through a partnership with developer Gorman & Co., non-profit Pathfinders Milwaukee Inc. and the Milwaukee County Housing Division.

On Monday the City Plan Commission unanimously approved land rezoning for the project. The commission must approve a detailed development plan for the project to move forward.