Minnesota Named the Happiest State in America

Minnesota has been named the happiest state in America by WalletHub.

WalletHub conducted a study where analysts determined which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. To determine these factors, analysts examined all 50 states across 28 key metrics ranging from depression rates to sports participation rates to income growth.

Three key dimensions; emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community environment were compared for all 50 states. These plus the 28 key metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, which was then averaged for a total score. For details on the study visit wallethub.com/happieststates.

Minnesota pulled in at number one with a total score of 70.81. Minnesota ranked number five for Emotional and Physical Well-Being and Work Environment, and number three for Community Environment.

Trailing behind Minnesota was Utah with 68.16 points and Hawaii with 67.90 points.