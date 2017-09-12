Music Resource Center Back In Session For Students

The after-school programs connects youth and music

DULUTH, Minn. – One of Duluth’s music hot spots is back open after a summer break. The Music Resource Center at Sacred Heart is an after-school program for kids to get a chance to work with music professionals, quality gear, and helps them grow their creative sides.

“Music is something that’s so near and dear to so many young people,” Armory Arts and Music Center’s Mark Porier said. “It’s really a way for them to express themselves, and we really want to give them that opportunity to be the best they can.”

The program is funded through the Armory Art’s and Music Center, and is free for students.

Learn more about the program here: http://dulutharmory.org/plans/music-resource-center/