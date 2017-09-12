New Campground Opens at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground State Park

More Camping Sites Also Coming Later

TOWER, Minn. – A new state park campground has opened on the Iron Range.

Today the Lake Vermilion–Soudan Underground State Park officially opened for campers.

The new campground used $7 million in bonding to become a reality. The new spot includes 33 campsites and electricity.

“To be able to have campsites open to people [so they] can enjoy our natural beauty in northern Minnesota is just a great opportunity,” said Dawn Voges, assistant park manager.

The park is also working on adding more hiking trails along with additional camping sites.