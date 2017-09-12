New Flashing Lights in West Duluth Will Help Pedestrians

Project Paid for by $3 Million Grant

DULUTH, Minn.-West Duluth roads got a little bit safer today.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently completed the Highway 23 reconstruction project there and have installed five flashing warning lights for pedestrians.

The goal is to make it a safer place for pedestrians to cross highways.

“We’ve operated in this corridor for almost 100 years now and over the years this has become the busiest route the DTA has,” said Dennis Jensen, general manager of the Duluth Transit Authority.

The city of Duluth funded the new flashing light system with a $3 million grant.

The Duluth Transit Authority also worked on the project.