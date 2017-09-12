Suspects Charged in Shooting of Grand Rapids Officer’s Home, Squad Car

Both Facing Felony Charges
Site Staff

Left to Right, Dominic Carlson and Timothy Hilgedick (Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Two men have been charged in Grand Rapids after allegedly firing a weapon at an officer’s house and squad car Sunday evening.

Twenty-year-old Timothy Hilgedick of Grand Rapids and 18-year-old Dominic Carlson of Bemidji appeared in Itasca County Court.

Both are facing felony second-degree assault charges and drug charges related to this alleged incident.

Hilgedick was also in court today for a probation violation related to an assault case in 2015.

