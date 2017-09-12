Suspects Charged in Shooting of Grand Rapids Officer’s Home, Squad Car

Both Facing Felony Charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Two men have been charged in Grand Rapids after allegedly firing a weapon at an officer’s house and squad car Sunday evening.

Twenty-year-old Timothy Hilgedick of Grand Rapids and 18-year-old Dominic Carlson of Bemidji appeared in Itasca County Court.

Both are facing felony second-degree assault charges and drug charges related to this alleged incident.

Hilgedick was also in court today for a probation violation related to an assault case in 2015.