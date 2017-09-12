Tony Evers Joins Race for Wisconsin Governor

MADISON, Wis. —

The race for Wisconsin’s governor just got a little more heated with a new Democratic challenger to Republican Governor, Scott Walker.

Tony Evers has announced his candidacy for the gubernatorial race.

Evers is the State Superintendent for Wisconsin and is running on a platform to improve the public schools in the state.

The Democrat says he’s running so he can see that his home state makes moves to invest in the people.

“It’s extraordinarily important to make sure that our schools are strong and our higher education systems are strong as well as our middle class; we really need to help our middle class,” Evers said in a one-on-one interview with Fox 21.

He also says the state could use a second look at its use of natural resources.

“Right now our natural resources policy is really around deregulating things that protect our water in particular,” Evers said. “I’ll be calling today for an independent department of natural resources in the State of Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin’s general election will next November, but primary elections for state offices will take place on August 14, 2018.