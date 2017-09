Wisconsin Woman Captures Elk Fighting in Clam Lake

HAYWARD, Wis. – A Wisconsin woman captured two elk fighting on Highway M in Clam Lake, Wisconsin.

Ellyn Conhartoski shared the video on her Facebook page and stated the event happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

As it is mating season or the “rut” for elk, these bull males appear to be sparring in an effort to assert their dominance among each other.