4th Street Construction to Extend into 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – A rainier than normal summer and the discovery of more rock than predicted, has contributed to the slow down on the rebuilding of 4th Street in Duluth.

As a result, St. Louis County Public Works has announced that construction on 4th Street from 23rd Avenue East to Wallace Avenue and on Wallace from 4th Street to Arrowhead Road will have to continue into 2018.

On 4th Street from 23rd Avenue East to Wallace, all utility work and underground construction will be completed this fall as well as a temporary layer of pavement for the winter.

Temporary curbs and sidewalks will be placed in areas where the sidewalk is currently removed. Permanent fixtures will be put in next year.

The project will resume in the spring next year and is expected to be complete in early July.

All work on 4th Street between 6th and 23rd Avenues East will be completed yet this fall.

To learn more about this project and other St. Louis County road construction projects visit stlouiscountymn.gov/construction