Animal Answers: Bringing Barn Cats Home This Fall

Local Shelters See Abundance of Barn Cat Adoptions in the Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – Shelter animals in the Northland typically find homes rather quickly, however, some animals are less appealing, due to a slight temperament or lack of social well-being.

Local shelters want to remind Northlanders now is the perfect time to look at adopting a barn cat if you’re in need of an extra helper around the farm.

“Barn cats are an interesting cat that we get in fairly frequently,” said Shawna Weaver, Humane Educator at Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth.

From the garage to the barn, keeping critters away can often be a difficult endeavor.

“Sometimes there are friendly barn cats,” said Weaver. “There may be a rodent issue and cats can serve an important part of that barns ecosystem.”

As autumn falls across the Midwest, for many it’s a time to pick the perfect addition to the farm.

Weaver says feral cats often go quickly from the shelter once fall starts to set in.

“We do have a lot of people on staff who are willing to habilitate those cats and try to see, do they have to be a barn cat? Can they actually be a house cat,” said Weaver.

Staff and volunteers brave the barrier and try to socialize the animals once they’re brought in. From there, adopters adopt, then decide what’s best.

“We know they are barn cats because they are feral, so they’re very fractious when people try to handle them,” said Weaver.

Experts say a lack of love doesn’t always mean danger. Weaver says barn cats are often afraid of human interaction due to a tough life as a stray.

“We sort of have this range of feline personality we deal with,” said Weaver. “Cats have it really rough outside here.”

Social barn cats are typically okay with people, but not okay with being handled.

“One thing we typically see at the shelter is feral cats who come in and they’re pregnant,” said Weaver.

Kittens are then kept with their mother until being old enough to be weaned. From there, the animals are adopted out as social house cats.

“We’re not a community where we can just do a trap, neuter, release program,” said Weaver.

Instead, the shelter takes in, spays, neuters and gives proper vaccinations to all cats. Then, the wait begins for the best barn to call home.

“Cats can’t survive the winter here very well,” said Weaver.

If you would like to adopt a barn cat, Animal Allies has a fee of $25 dollars per cat. You can also take part in the buy one, get one program.

Throughout the month of September, all cats are adoptable for $25 dollars.

