Artists Filling the Windows of Vacant Duluth Businesses

DULUTH, Minn.

A Bemidji photographer has teamed up with a Duluth artist to brighten up store front windows of vacant businesses in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Nik Nerburn walks around Duluth looking for interesting people to photograph. Nerburn came across Brad Tollefson one day and they both agreed they needed to showcase the people of Duluth.

“I want to uplift the people here. There’s a lot of talk about how this neighborhood is changing and how new things are coming in. I think that’s great, it’s good when new things come in because people can benefit. I think that it’s important to look at people in places that are already here,” said Nerburn.

You can check out their artwork at 2100 West Superior Street for the next six months.