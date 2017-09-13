Balloon Festival Returning to Bayfront Park This Weekend

Event Will Include a Craft Brew Village, Color Run, and Children's Performance

DULUTH, Minn. – Hot air balloons will be lifting off in Bayfront Park this weekend.

Duluth Rising, the annual hot air balloon festival, is back.

This year’s event will feature a craft brew village, a color run, and a free performance of “Kids Live” featuring Disney Channel’s Kevin Quinn.

“In the evenings when the balloons are lit and it starts to get dark and there’s that glow and all the balloons are filling the bowl here at Bayfront, that’s exciting,” says Lindsay Kern of Kern and Kompany.

“The best thing is to see little kids that haven’t been close to balloons before to see how big they really are,” says Ed Chapman, a balloon meister. “They’re used to the little toy balloons, and to see something this big is very impressive to them.”

Tied-down rides in the hot air balloons will be offered to guests if the weather allows. The festival runs Friday through Sunday.