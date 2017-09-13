Block Grants Available for Local Communities

Nearly $2 Million Available

PROCTOR, Minn.-Block grant funding has been instrumental in helping build up Saint Louis County since the mid-90s.

It helps fund projects like the Vermilion housing project in Tower, created water and sewer infrastructure in six communities, and even helped supply meals through the Salvation Army.

Today, a meeting was held in Proctor to discuss with area leaders what projects they want to see covered by the nearly $2 million that is available in grants.

“Our money, which is $1.8 million, is usually matched by $5 of other money so the impact since 1993 has been very tremendous in St. Louis County,” said Michael Vidmar, of St. Louis County Community Development.

The grants are awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and go to poorer communities in the county.

Another meeting will be held tomorrow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mountain Iron Community Center.