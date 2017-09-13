City of Superior Releases Images Of Future Housing Development

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior has released images of what a future housing development will look like when it is completed next year.

The building is under construction at North 13th Street and Grand Avenue.

It’ll include 54 one-and-two bedroom market rate apartments.

All units will have a washer and dryer, dishwasher, air conditioning and a private balcony.

There will even be an exercise room and underground parking.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2018.