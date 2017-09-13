Denfeld Students Prepare to Volunteer at Color Run

Registration Continutes Throughout Sunday Morning as Runners Prepare to be Dashed with Color
Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – The Color Run will return to Bayfront Festival Park on Sunday, September 17 at 9:00 a.m.

On Wednesday, dance club students from Duluth Denfeld gave FOX 21’s Brett Scott a preview of what runners can expect.

The event is meant to bring Northlanders together for a morning of colorful fun, with a mist of neon color, foam and possibly even unicorns.

If you would like to learn more or register for the event, click here.

